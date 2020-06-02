Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:
Atlantic Power Corporation (AT): This owner and operator of a fleet of power generation assets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.
Atlantic Power Corporation Price and Consensus
Atlantic Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Power Corporation Quote
Atlantic Power's shares gained 12.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Atlantic Power Corporation Price
Atlantic Power Corporation price | Atlantic Power Corporation Quote
Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV): This gold-bearing mineral resource exploration stage company, has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.
Gold Standard Ventures Corporation Price and Consensus
Gold Standard Ventures Corporation price-consensus-chart | Gold Standard Ventures Corporation Quote
Gold Standard’s shares gained 15.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Gold Standard Ventures Corporation Price
Gold Standard Ventures Corporation price | Gold Standard Ventures Corporation Quote
Geron Corporation (GERN): This late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Geron Corporation Price and Consensus
Geron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Geron Corporation Quote
Geron's shares gained 37.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Geron Corporation Price
Geron Corporation price | Geron Corporation Quote
Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU): This company that is engaged in mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Alexco Resource Corp Price and Consensus
Alexco Resource Corp price-consensus-chart | Alexco Resource Corp Quote
Alexco's shares gained 51.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Alexco Resource Corp Price
Alexco Resource Corp price | Alexco Resource Corp Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>
Click to get this free report
Gold Standard Ventures Corporation (GSV): Free Stock Analysis Report
Geron Corporation (GERN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Alexco Resource Corp (AXU): Free Stock Analysis Report
Atlantic Power Corporation (AT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.