Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT): This owner and operator of a fleet of power generation assets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Power Corporation Price and Consensus

Atlantic Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Power Corporation Quote

Atlantic Power's shares gained 12.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Atlantic Power Corporation Price

Atlantic Power Corporation price | Atlantic Power Corporation Quote

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV): This gold-bearing mineral resource exploration stage company, has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Gold Standard Ventures Corporation Price and Consensus

Gold Standard Ventures Corporation price-consensus-chart | Gold Standard Ventures Corporation Quote

Gold Standard’s shares gained 15.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gold Standard Ventures Corporation Price

Gold Standard Ventures Corporation price | Gold Standard Ventures Corporation Quote

Geron Corporation (GERN): This late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Geron Corporation Price and Consensus

Geron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Geron Corporation Quote

Geron's shares gained 37.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Geron Corporation Price

Geron Corporation price | Geron Corporation Quote

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU): This company that is engaged in mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Alexco Resource Corp Price and Consensus

Alexco Resource Corp price-consensus-chart | Alexco Resource Corp Quote

Alexco's shares gained 51.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Alexco Resource Corp Price

Alexco Resource Corp price | Alexco Resource Corp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.