Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:

AMN HealthcareServices, Inc. (AMN): This provider of healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare’s shares gained 6.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Inogen, Inc. (INGN): This medical technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Inogen’s shares gained 7.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Wesson’s shares gained 43% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that owns and charters containerships to liner companies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Costamare’s shares gained 12.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

