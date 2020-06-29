Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS): This cloud security company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Zscaler's shares gained 39.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of -0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Resources’ shares gained 7.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX): This provider of medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Surmodics’ shares gained 5.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): This outdoor sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.

Sportsman's Warehouse's shares gained 28.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.