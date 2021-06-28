Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:

EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY): This owner and operator of dry bulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for dry bulk cargoes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

EuroDry’s shares gained 50.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS): This specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77% over the last 60 days.

Tilly's’ shares gained 19% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA): This designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Vera Bradley’s shares gained 4.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD): This leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Diodes’ shares gained 2.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

