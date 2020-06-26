Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): This company that manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals’ shares gained 24.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX): This company that provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Surmodics’ shares gained 12.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto’s shares gained 6.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR): This audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Turtle Beach's shares gained 48.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

