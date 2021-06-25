Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): This independent iron ore mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs’ shares gained 15.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Korn Ferry (KFY): This organizational consulting services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.

Korn Ferry’s shares gained 12.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN): This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare’s shares gained 4.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH): This specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.9% over the last 60 days.

Sally Beauty’s shares gained 5.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

