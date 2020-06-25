Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:
Domo, Inc. (DOMO): This operator of a cloud-based platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.
Domo, Inc. Price and Consensus
Domo, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Domo, Inc. Quote
Domo's shares gained 22% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Domo, Inc. Price
Domo, Inc. price | Domo, Inc. Quote
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Franklin Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote
Franklin Resources’ shares gained 16.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Franklin Resources, Inc. Price
Franklin Resources, Inc. price | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): This outdoor sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.
Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Quote
Sportsman's Warehouse's shares gained 33.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Price
Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. price | Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Quote
