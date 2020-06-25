Markets

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 25th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:

Domo, Inc. (DOMO): This operator of a cloud-based platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Domo, Inc. Price and Consensus

Domo, Inc. Price and Consensus

Domo, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Domo, Inc. Quote

Domo's shares gained 22% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Domo, Inc. Price

Domo, Inc. Price

Domo, Inc. price | Domo, Inc. Quote

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Franklin Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

Franklin Resources’ shares gained 16.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price

Franklin Resources, Inc. price | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): This outdoor sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Quote

Sportsman's Warehouse's shares gained 33.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Price

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Price

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. price | Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


Click to get this free report

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Domo, Inc. (DOMO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular