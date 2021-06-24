Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This company that designs, manufactures and sells firearms has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Wesson’s shares gained 45% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP): This company that owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas carriers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.3% over the last 60 days.

GasLog Partners’ shares gained 23.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Conn's, Inc. (CONN): This specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.7% over the last 60 days.

Conn's’ shares gained 18% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB): This leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Schlumberger’s shares gained 3.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.