Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS): This cloud security company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Zscaler's shares gained 43.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Resources’ shares gained 18.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN): This manufacturer and seller of components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Kopin's shares gained 29.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO): This provider of cloud-based software on a subscription basis has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

