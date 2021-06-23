Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): This company that operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 46% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn Holdings’ shares gained 9.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI): This leading provider of specialized workforce solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.4% over the last 60 days.

TrueBlue’s shares gained 7.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): This world leader in mining and extracting crude oil has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.2% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energy’s shares gained 5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): This global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers’ shares gained 3.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

