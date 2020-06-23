Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR): This audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Turtle Beach's shares gained 38.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR): This sleep solutions and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

Sleep Number’s shares gained 22.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY): This company that provides designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

ViewRay’s shares gained 19.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO): This cloud-based software company that enables companies to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Zuora’s shares gained 12% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.