Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY): This company that engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Price and Consensus
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation price-consensus-chart | Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Quote
Magnolia Oil & Gas’ shares gained nearly 21% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s decline of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Price
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation price | Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Quote
Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR): This crude-oil concentrated, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.4% over the last 60 days.
Continental Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Continental Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote
Continental Resources’ shares gained 14.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Continental Resources, Inc. Price
Continental Resources, Inc. price | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote
Hess Corporation (HES): This global exploration and production company that develops, produces, purchases, transports and sells crude oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37% over the last 60 days.
Hess Corporation Price and Consensus
Hess Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hess Corporation Quote
Hess Corp.’s shares gained 7.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hess Corporation Price
Hess Corporation price | Hess Corporation Quote
Jabil Inc. (JBL): This company that provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus
Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote
Jabil’s shares gained 2.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Jabil, Inc. Price
Jabil, Inc. price | Jabil, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Jabil, Inc. (JBL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Hess Corporation (HES): Free Stock Analysis Report
Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR): Free Stock Analysis Report
