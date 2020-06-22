Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:

Baozun Inc. (BZUN): This provider of brand e-commerce services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Baozun’s shares gained 41.6% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s gain of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU): This company that operates a platform on PC and mobile apps has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.4% over the last 60 days.

DouYu International’s shares gained 45.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Ooma, Inc. (OOMA): This company that creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ooma’s shares gained 17.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.