Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 21st:

Lennar Corporation (LEN): This homebuilder that construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Lennar Corp’s shares gained 3.3% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN): This owner and operator of a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

 

Titan Machinery’s shares gained 20.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Conn's, Inc. (CONN): This specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Conn's shares gained 15.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): This diamond jewelry, watches, and other products retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Signet Jewelers’ shares gained 26.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

