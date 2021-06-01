Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF): This specialty retailer that offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.6% over the last 60 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price and Consensus

Abercrombie & Fitch Company price-consensus-chart | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote

Abercrombie & Fitch’s shares gained 10.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price

Abercrombie & Fitch Company price | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN): This company that recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals, and manufactures finished steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.4% over the last 60 days.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Quote

Schnitzer Steel’s shares gained 6.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Price

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. price | Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Quote

DomtarCorporation (UFS): This company that designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.4% over the last 60 days.

Domtar Corporation Price and Consensus

Domtar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Domtar Corporation Quote

Domtar’s shares gained 33.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Domtar Corporation Price

Domtar Corporation price | Domtar Corporation Quote

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY): This factory-built housing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Skyline Champion Corporation Price and Consensus

Skyline Champion Corporation price-consensus-chart | Skyline Champion Corporation Quote

Skyline Champion’s shares gained 12.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Skyline Champion Corporation Price

Skyline Champion Corporation price | Skyline Champion Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.