Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF): This specialty retailer that offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.6% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch’s shares gained 10.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN): This company that recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals, and manufactures finished steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.4% over the last 60 days.
Schnitzer Steel’s shares gained 6.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DomtarCorporation (UFS): This company that designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.4% over the last 60 days.
Domtar’s shares gained 33.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY): This factory-built housing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Skyline Champion’s shares gained 12.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
