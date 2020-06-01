Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (AGFS): This provider of solutions and services to improve the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.2% over the last 60 days.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. Quote

AgroFresh Solutions’ shares gained 32.3% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s gain of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. Price

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. price | AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. Quote

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS): This provider of gourmet food and floral gifts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Price and Consensus

1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Quote

1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s shares gained 15.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Price

1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. price | 1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Quote

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND): This provider of cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Bandwidth Inc. Price and Consensus

Bandwidth Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bandwidth Inc. Quote

Bandwidth’s shares gained more than 35.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bandwidth Inc. Price

Bandwidth Inc. price | Bandwidth Inc. Quote

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM): This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained more than 52.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This young company’s gigantic growth was hidden by low-volume trading, then cut short by the coronavirus. But its digital products stand out in a region where the internet economy has tripled since 2015 and looks to triple again by 2025.

Its stock price is already starting to resume its upward arc. The sky’s the limit! And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.