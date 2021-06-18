Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18th:

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): This company that through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.8% over the last 60 days.

Digital Turbine’s shares gained 16.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

General Motors Company (GM): This company that is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and retailing of vehicles globally including passenger cars, crossover vehicles, and light trucks, sport utility vehicles, vans and other vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

General Motors’ shares gained 7.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI): This leading provider of specialized workforce solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.4% over the last 60 days.

TrueBlue’s shares gained 6.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Regional Management Corp. (RM): This diversified specialty consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.2% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management’s shares gained 5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

