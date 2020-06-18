Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18th:

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): This designer and seller of process control systems has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

BlackRock's shares gained 8.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Resources’ shares gained 28.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN): This manufacturer and seller of components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Kopin's shares gained 85.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

