Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS): This specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77% over the last 60 days.

Tilly's shares gained 25% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): This retailer of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.1% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers’ shares gained 20.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN): This international shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 72% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod Shipping’s shares gained 45.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This education loan management and business processing solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days.

Navient’s shares gained 15.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

