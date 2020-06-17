Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): This designer of electromechanical power transmission motion control products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.4% over the last 60 days.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Price and Consensus
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. price-consensus-chart | Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Quote
Altra Industrial Motion’s shares gained 18.5% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s gain of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Price
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. price | Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Quote
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Franklin Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote
Franklin Resources’s shares gained more than 25.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Franklin Resources, Inc. Price
Franklin Resources, Inc. price | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote
Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW): This producer of private label tissue and bleached paperboard products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Clearwater Paper Corporation Price and Consensus
Clearwater Paper Corporation price-consensus-chart | Clearwater Paper Corporation Quote
Clearwater Paper’s shares gained 28.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Clearwater Paper Corporation Price
Clearwater Paper Corporation price | Clearwater Paper Corporation Quote
eBay Inc. (EBAY): This operator of marketplace and classifieds platforms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
eBay Inc. Price and Consensus
eBay Inc. price-consensus-chart | eBay Inc. Quote
eBay’s shares gained more than 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
eBay Inc. Price
eBay Inc. price | eBay Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Click to get this free report
eBay Inc. (EBAY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW): Free Stock Analysis Report
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.