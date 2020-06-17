Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): This designer of electromechanical power transmission motion control products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.4% over the last 60 days.

Altra Industrial Motion’s shares gained 18.5% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s gain of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Resources’s shares gained more than 25.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW): This producer of private label tissue and bleached paperboard products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Clearwater Paper’s shares gained 28.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

eBay Inc. (EBAY): This operator of marketplace and classifieds platforms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

eBay’s shares gained more than 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.