Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

Conn's, Inc. (CONN): This specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Conn's’ shares gained 28.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL): This company that owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Global Ship Lease’s shares gained 24.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

PetroChina Company Limited (PTR): This company that is engaged in a broad range of petroleum-related activities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 80.4% over the last 60 days.

 

PetroChina’s shares gained 12.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): This leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.3% over the last 60 days.

 

DICK'S Sporting Goods’ shares gained 7.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

PetroChina Company Limited (PTR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL): Free Stock Analysis Report

DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Conns, Inc. (CONN): Free Stock Analysis Report

