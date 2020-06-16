Markets

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): This  outdoor sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sportsman's shares gained 55.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Price

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Arcimoto, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcimoto’s shares gained 52% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Arcimoto, Inc. Price

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This company that provides mortgage banking and investment management has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

PennyMac Financial Services’ shares gained 44.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE): This compay that manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lakeland Industries’ shares gained 42.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. Price

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): Free Stock Analysis Report

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV): Free Stock Analysis Report

