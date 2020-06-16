Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): This outdoor sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

Sportsman's shares gained 55.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Arcimoto’s shares gained 52% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This company that provides mortgage banking and investment management has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services’ shares gained 44.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE): This compay that manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Lakeland Industries’ shares gained 42.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

