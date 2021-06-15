Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 15th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:
General Motors Company (GM): This company that designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
General Motors’ shares gained 8.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Stellantis N.V. (STLA): This passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles manufacturer and seller has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis’ shares gained 11.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
Generac’s shares gained 20.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Vera Bradley’s shares gained 14.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
