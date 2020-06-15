Markets

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT): This distributor of industrial products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Applied Industrial Technologies’ shares gained 18.1% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s gain of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BHP Group (BHP): This company that engages in the natural resources business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

BHP’s shares gained more than 23.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots’s shares gained 24.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI): This manufacturer of flooring products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Armstrong Flooring’s shares gained more than 16.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

