Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 15th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT): This distributor of industrial products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Applied Industrial Technologies’ shares gained 18.1% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s gain of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BHP Group (BHP): This company that engages in the natural resources business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
BHP’s shares gained more than 23.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots’s shares gained 24.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI): This manufacturer of flooring products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.
Armstrong Flooring’s shares gained more than 16.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Zacks Investment Research
