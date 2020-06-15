Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT): This distributor of industrial products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Applied Industrial Technologies’ shares gained 18.1% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s gain of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BHP Group (BHP): This company that engages in the natural resources business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

BHP’s shares gained more than 23.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots’s shares gained 24.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI): This manufacturer of flooring products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Armstrong Flooring’s shares gained more than 16.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

