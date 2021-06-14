Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 14th:

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA): This company that provides ocean-going transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas’ shares gained 69.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of nearly 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM): This apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.8% over the last 60 days.

Oxford Industries’ shares gained 12.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS): This company that distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Transcat’s shares gained 12.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY): This technology-enabled services platforms that empower consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

HealthEquity’s shares gained 5.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

