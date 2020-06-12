Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI): This designer and seller of process control systems has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.2% over the last 60 days.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. Price and Consensus

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. Quote

Nova Measuring Instruments' shares gained 9.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. Price

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. price | Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. Quote

RH (RH): This retailer of home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.5% over the last 60 days.

RH Price and Consensus

RH price-consensus-chart | RH Quote

RH’s shares gained 39.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

RH Price

RH price | RH Quote

Kopin Corporation (KOPN): This manufacturer and seller of components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Kopin Corporation Price and Consensus

Kopin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kopin Corporation Quote

Kopin's shares gained 45.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kopin Corporation Price

Kopin Corporation price | Kopin Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.