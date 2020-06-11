Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 11th:
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT): This distributor of industrial products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Quote
Applied Industrial Technologies’ shares gained 33.2% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s gain of 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Price
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. price | Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Quote
Boxlight Corporation (BOXL): This education technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Boxlight Corporation Price and Consensus
Boxlight Corporation price-consensus-chart | Boxlight Corporation Quote
Boxlight’s shares gained 16.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Boxlight Corporation Price
Boxlight Corporation price | Boxlight Corporation Quote
BHP Group (BHP): This company that engages in the natural resources business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
BHP Group Limited Price and Consensus
BHP Group Limited price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Limited Quote
BHP’s shares gained 32.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BHP Group Limited Price
BHP Group Limited price | BHP Group Limited Quote
EQT Corporation (EQT): This natural gas production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.4% over the last 60 days.
EQT Corporation Price and Consensus
EQT Corporation price-consensus-chart | EQT Corporation Quote
EQT’s shares gained 21.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
EQT Corporation Price
EQT Corporation price | EQT Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
EQT Corporation (EQT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Boxlight Corporation (BOXL): Free Stock Analysis Report
BHP Group Limited (BHP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.