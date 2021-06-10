Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 10th:

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): This provider of video and web conferencing services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 27% over the last 60 days.

Zoom Video’s shares gained 15.7% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of nearly 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

General Motors Company (GM): This company that is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and retailing of vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

General Motors’ shares gained 9.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI): This leading provider of specialized workforce solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.4% over the last 60 days.

TrueBlue’s shares gained 6.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL): This company that provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Tyler Technologies’ shares gained 6.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.