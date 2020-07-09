Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9th:

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celldex Therapeutics’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Price

GAN Limited (GAN): This provider of enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

GAN Limited Price and Consensus

GAN’s shares gained 41% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

GAN Limited Price

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX): This company that engages in the mining of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

FreeportMcMoRan Inc. Price and Consensus

Freeport-McMoRan’s shares gained 11.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FreeportMcMoRan Inc. Price

