Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

Fastenal Company (FAST): This wholesaler of industrial and construction supplies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Fastenal's shares gained 3.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of -1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL): This designer and manufacturer of mattresses, pillows, and cushions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Purple Innovation’s shares gained 21% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Calix, Inc. (CALX): This provider of cloud and software platforms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Calix's shares gained 0.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ): This producer and seller of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.

National Beverage's shares gained 13.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

