Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG): This seaborne transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.

Dynagas LNG's shares gained 70.5% over the last one month against the S&P 500 decline of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots’ shares gained 10% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fastenal Company (FAST): This wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Fastenal's shares gained 3.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

