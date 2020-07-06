Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA): This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Momenta's shares gained 0.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of -2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL): This designer and manufacturer of mattresses, pillows, and cushions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Purple Innovation’s shares gained 16.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS): This cloud security company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Zscaler's shares gained 11% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

