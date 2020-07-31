Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31st:

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This provider of fresh, natural, and organic food products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

Sprouts Farmers' shares gained 5.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD): This designer and manufacturer of wood and concrete building construction products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. Quote

Simpson Manufacturing’s shares gained 15.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. Price

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. price | Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. Quote

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA): This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.2% over the last 60 days.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Price and Consensus

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share price-consensus-chart | Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Quote

Verona's shares gained 52.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Price

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share price | Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Quote

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Asbury Automotive's shares gained 31.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.