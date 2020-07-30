Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:

EXFO Inc. (EXFO): This company that provides test, monitoring and analytics solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

EXFO’s shares gained nearly 45% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 10.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Calix, Inc. (CALX): This cloud and software platforms, and systems and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Calix’s shares gained 36.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO): This recreational boat and yacht retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax’s shares gained 33.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive’s shares gained 42.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

