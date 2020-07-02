Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:

Baozun Inc. (BZUN): This brand e-commerce service provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Baozun’s shares gained 32.1% over the last one month compared to the S&P 500 rise of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK): This building products and materials manufacturer and distributor has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Patrick Industries’ shares gained 8.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

58.com Inc. (WUBA): This multi-category online classifieds platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44% over the last 60 days.

58.com’s shares gained 7.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.