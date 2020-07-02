Markets

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 2nd

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:

Baozun Inc. (BZUN): This brand e-commerce service provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Baozun’s shares gained 32.1% over the last one month compared to the S&P 500 rise of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK): This building products and materials manufacturer and distributor has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Patrick Industries’ shares gained 8.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

58.com Inc. (WUBA): This multi-category online classifieds platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44% over the last 60 days.

58.com’s shares gained 7.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

