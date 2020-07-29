Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO): This company that engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.

Southern Copper's shares gained 17% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD): This designer and manufacturer of wood and concrete building construction products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Simpson Manufacturing’s shares gained 17.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA): This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.2% over the last 60 days.

Verona's shares gained 47.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

