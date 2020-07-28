Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS): This company that manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Chart Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chart Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chart Industries, Inc. Quote

Chart Industries’ shares gained 49.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Chart Industries, Inc. Price

Chart Industries, Inc. price | Chart Industries, Inc. Quote

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA): This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.2% over the last 60 days.

Verona Pharma PLC Price and Consensus

Verona Pharma PLC price-consensus-chart | Verona Pharma PLC Quote

Verona Pharma’s shares gained 42.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Verona Pharma PLC Price

Verona Pharma PLC price | Verona Pharma PLC Quote

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This company that engages in the homebuilding business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup’s shares gained 38.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price

PulteGroup, Inc. price | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR): This home appliances and related products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Whirlpool Corporation Price and Consensus

Whirlpool Corporation price-consensus-chart | Whirlpool Corporation Quote

Whirlpool’s shares gained nearly 35% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Whirlpool Corporation Price

Whirlpool Corporation price | Whirlpool Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.