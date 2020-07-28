Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:
Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS): This company that manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Chart Industries’ shares gained 49.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Verona Pharma plc (VRNA): This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.2% over the last 60 days.
Verona Pharma’s shares gained 42.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This company that engages in the homebuilding business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup’s shares gained 38.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Whirlpool Corporation (WHR): This home appliances and related products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Whirlpool’s shares gained nearly 35% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.