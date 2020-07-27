Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of technology products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Best Buy’s shares gained 14.5% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s rise of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX): This company that engages in the mining of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Freeport-McMoRan’s shares gained 18.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Graco Inc. (GGG): This manufacturer of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Graco’s shares gained 13.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.