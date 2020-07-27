Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of technology products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus
Best Buy Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote
Best Buy’s shares gained 14.5% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s rise of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Best Buy Co., Inc. Price
Best Buy Co., Inc. price | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX): This company that engages in the mining of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
FreeportMcMoRan Inc. Price and Consensus
FreeportMcMoRan Inc. price-consensus-chart | FreeportMcMoRan Inc. Quote
Freeport-McMoRan’s shares gained 18.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
FreeportMcMoRan Inc. Price
FreeportMcMoRan Inc. price | FreeportMcMoRan Inc. Quote
Graco Inc. (GGG): This manufacturer of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Graco Inc. Price and Consensus
Graco Inc. price-consensus-chart | Graco Inc. Quote
Graco’s shares gained 13.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Graco Inc. Price
Graco Inc. price | Graco Inc. Quote
