Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 24th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:
EXFO Inc. (EXFO): This company that provides test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, web-scale operators, and network equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
EXFO Inc Price and Consensus
EXFO Inc price-consensus-chart | EXFO Inc Quote
EXFO’s shares gained 46.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
EXFO Inc Price
EXFO Inc price | EXFO Inc Quote
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
American Outdoor Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Outdoor Brands Corporation Quote
Smith & Wesson Brands’ shares gained 25.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price
American Outdoor Brands Corporation price | American Outdoor Brands Corporation Quote
Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU): This company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.
Galiano Gold Inc. Price and Consensus
Asanko Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asanko Gold Inc. Quote
Galiano Gold’s shares gained 20.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Asanko Gold Inc. Price
Asanko Gold Inc. price | Asanko Gold Inc. Quote
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Meritage Homes’ shares gained 17.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price
Meritage Homes Corporation price | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.
The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.
Click to get this free report
American Outdoor Brands Corporation (SWBI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Asanko Gold Inc. (GAU): Free Stock Analysis Report
EXFO Inc (EXFO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.