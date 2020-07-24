Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:

EXFO Inc. (EXFO): This company that provides test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, web-scale operators, and network equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

EXFO Inc Price and Consensus

EXFO Inc price-consensus-chart | EXFO Inc Quote

EXFO’s shares gained 46.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

EXFO Inc Price

EXFO Inc price | EXFO Inc Quote

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Outdoor Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Outdoor Brands Corporation Quote

Smith & Wesson Brands’ shares gained 25.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price

American Outdoor Brands Corporation price | American Outdoor Brands Corporation Quote

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU): This company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.

Galiano Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

Asanko Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asanko Gold Inc. Quote

Galiano Gold’s shares gained 20.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Asanko Gold Inc. Price

Asanko Gold Inc. price | Asanko Gold Inc. Quote

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Meritage Homes’ shares gained 17.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price

Meritage Homes Corporation price | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.

The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.