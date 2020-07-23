Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): This explorer and developer of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines' shares gained 14.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD): This designer and manufacturer of wood and concrete building construction products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Simpson Manufacturing’s shares gained 9.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS): This life sciences company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.

Emergent BioSolutions' shares gained 24.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

