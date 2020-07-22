Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

Fastenal Company (FAST): This wholesaler of industrial and construction supplies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Fastenal's shares gained 10.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD): This designer and manufacturer of wood and concrete building construction products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Simpson Manufacturing’s shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ): This producer and seller of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.

National Beverage's shares gained 2.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

