Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS): This life sciences company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.

Emergent BioSolutions’ shares gained nearly 42% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX): This non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Pacira BioSciences’ shares gained 21.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA): This science-based nutritional and personal care products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

USANA Health’s shares gained 19.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): This integrated circuits and other semiconductor device manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's shares gained 20.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

