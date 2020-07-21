Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS): This life sciences company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.
Emergent Biosolutions Inc. Price and Consensus
Emergent Biosolutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Emergent Biosolutions Inc. Quote
Emergent BioSolutions’ shares gained nearly 42% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Emergent Biosolutions Inc. Price
Emergent Biosolutions Inc. price | Emergent Biosolutions Inc. Quote
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX): This non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Price and Consensus
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Quote
Pacira BioSciences’ shares gained 21.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Price
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. price | Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Quote
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA): This science-based nutritional and personal care products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Price and Consensus
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Quote
USANA Health’s shares gained 19.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Price
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. price | USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Quote
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): This integrated circuits and other semiconductor device manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Price and Consensus
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Quote
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's shares gained 20.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Price
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. price | Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Quote
