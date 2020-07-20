Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): This company that operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.

Sportsman's Warehouse’s shares gained 24.5% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s rise of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL): This precious metals mining and exploration company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Great Panther Mining’s shares gained 48.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

New Gold Inc. (NGD): This intermediate gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

New Gold’s shares gained 24.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

