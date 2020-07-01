Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:
Zscaler, Inc. (ZS): This cloud security company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.
Zscaler's shares gained 9.7% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL): This designer and manufacturer of mattresses, pillows, and cushions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Purple Innovation’s shares gained 25% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Thor Industries, Inc. (THO): This designer and manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Thor Industries' shares gained 23.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
