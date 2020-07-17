Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Unum Therapeutics’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s rise of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): This provider of analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies and services etc has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s shares gained 13% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM): This designer and manufacturer of a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Maxim Integrated Products’ shares gained 14.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

