Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX): This property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

CoreLogic's shares gained 41.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Sonic Automotive’s shares gained nearly 34% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TFI International Inc. (TFII): This transportation and logistics services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

TFI International’s shares gained 19.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Maxim's shares gained 20.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

