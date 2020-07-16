Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:
CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX): This property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
CoreLogic's shares gained 41.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Sonic Automotive’s shares gained nearly 34% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
TFI International Inc. (TFII): This transportation and logistics services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
TFI International’s shares gained 19.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Maxim's shares gained 20.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
