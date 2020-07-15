Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:

Nautilus, Inc. (NLS): This fitness solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Nautilus’ shares gained 48.3% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s rise of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors’ shares gained 22.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD): This operator of a chain of retail drugstores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Rite Aid’s shares gained 24.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

