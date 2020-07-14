Markets

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR): This provider of sleep solutions and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Sleep Number’s shares gained 24.8% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s rise of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY): This operator of online market places for buyers and sellers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Etsy’s shares gained 24.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI): This retailer of products for the outdoor and recreation market has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

YETI’s shares gained 13.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

