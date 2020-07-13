Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13th:

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This designer and manufacturer of powersport vehicles and marine products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

BRP Inc. Price and Consensus

BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote

BRP’s shares gained 13.7% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s rise of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BRP Inc. Price

BRP Inc. price | BRP Inc. Quote

UBS Group AG (UBS): This provider of financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate clients has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

UBS Group AG Price and Consensus

UBS Group AG price-consensus-chart | UBS Group AG Quote

UBS Group’s shares gained 11.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

UBS Group AG Price

UBS Group AG price | UBS Group AG Quote

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD): This operator of a chain of retail drugstores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Rite Aid Corporation Price and Consensus

Rite Aid Corporation price-consensus-chart | Rite Aid Corporation Quote

Rite Aid’s shares gained 24.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Rite Aid Corporation Price

Rite Aid Corporation price | Rite Aid Corporation Quote

