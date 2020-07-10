Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.1% over the last 60 days.

Unum Therapeutics’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month against the S&P 500 decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nautilus, Inc. (NLS): This fitness solution company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Nautilus’ shares gained 60.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX): This non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Pacira BioSciences’ shares gained 18.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG): This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

BrightSphere Investment's shares gained 30% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

